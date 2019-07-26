News More News
Pheldarius Payne enjoyed family atmosphere at NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne of Lackawanna C.C. in Scranton, Pa., verbally committed to NC State on Friday. (Matt Carter/TheWolfpacker.com)

Pheldarius Payne celebrated his verbal commitment to NC State in the perfect setting imaginable.

Payne attended the Alpha Wolf Showcase at NC State and was able to tell the coaching staff and also meet several members of the class of 2020. The Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Community College standout is the 16th member of the class, which is ranked No. 32 in the country by Rivals.com.

