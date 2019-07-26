Defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne knew what he wanted and went out and made it happen.

The Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College camped at NC State on June 15, promptly earned a scholarship from the Wolfpack this summer and verbally committed Friday at the Alpha Wolf Showcase.

Payne became NC State’s 16th commitment for the class of 2020, and he’ll have three years to play two. The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is the lone junior college transfer in the class, and joins prep defensive tackles Davin Vann of Cary (N.C.) High and Jaylen Smith of Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County.

NC State has turned to the junior college ranks the last two years to fortify the defensive line. NCSU landed current fifth-year senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and redshirt junior defensive tackle Val Martin.

The Suffolk, Va., native had 22 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and five sacks at Lackawanna last year. he attended Suffolk Nansemond River High, where he helped lead his team to the state semifinals and was an All-District and All-Region performer in 2017.

Lackawanna C.C. went 11-0 and had six players sign with Division I programs a year ago, including two to Pittsburgh and one with Maryland.