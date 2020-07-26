TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 26

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, July 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack commit Terquavion Smith continues to create buzz in Rock Hill
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 39
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Jonas Pope IV of the News & Observer joins the show
• Fayetteville Observer — Hough High is recruiting hotbed with nine seniors committed to FBS programs
Tweets Of The Day
Final #PhenomQCShowcase— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) July 25, 2020
Tea Marie Hoops 17U 87
- Terquavion Smith 19 Points
- Bobby Pettiford Jr. 18 Points
Garner Road 3SSB 17U 79
- William Felton 29 Points
- Red Dunton 27 Points @garnerroad
2021 Terquavion SMith @Tgetsbuckss23 has been showing his range once again, knocking down three's from all over in this matchup #PhenomQCShowcase— Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) July 25, 2020
Could these be the new top 1-2 players in the 2021 class?— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) July 25, 2020
Bobby Pettiford
Terquavion Smith#PhenomQCShowcase pic.twitter.com/TwdNOMq9kU
F1RST BUCKET FOR K1ARA & WE'RE READY FOR MORE#TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/S4S7Wkl4R1— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 25, 2020
Replays are the best! @Kiaraleslie30 ! 😍😍🏀🏀🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NeakQD8xGV— Coach Batth (@ErinBatth) July 25, 2020
Supporting our very own Wolfpack Woman @Kiaraleslie30 #WeWin @PackWomensBball #FAMILY ❤️❤️🔥🔥🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/AkoV2nBxRD— Coach Batth (@ErinBatth) July 25, 2020
Darrion @TheWolfMMA Caldwell repping @PackWrestle in tonight's match. pic.twitter.com/iVQByWNGa9— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) July 26, 2020
All Praise To The Most High🙌🏾🙏🏾 Blessed To Receive An Offer From The North Carolina State University🔴⚪️ #1Pack1Goal🐺 pic.twitter.com/RFP4mz7Glf— Jaydon Hodge (@_hodgesauce_) July 25, 2020
As a mom and a sports fan, it’s so fun to see young men and women I watched when they were in high school (playing for or against Millbrook) have success at the next level. Keep working on that NFL dream @AlimMcneill! #GoPack #CoachThunder pic.twitter.com/FDNx2jSh8N— Renee D. Ward (@HealthCoachWard) July 25, 2020
#Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s time rising the ranks of college football coaching is no secret. He has been nomadic with no task too small for him to take on. His three years coaching at NC State represent his longest stay. https://t.co/N2c0ay6dST— Eric Blum (@ByEricBlum) July 25, 2020
Video Of The Day
“Baby T” Terquavion Smith taking FLIGHT at #PhenomQCShowcase‼️ pic.twitter.com/evFqdR7Z34— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) July 24, 2020
