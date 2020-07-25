The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 39
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 25 marks 39 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
39— NC State school record for consecutive games with a catch
NC State wide receivers Jerricho Cotchery and Bryan Peterson tie for the school record with 39 consecutive games with a catch. Both of them saw their streaks span through all four years of their respective careers.
Peterson played for the Wolfpack from 1999-2002 and finished his career with 139 receptions for 1,884 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He is the tenth all-time leader in career receiving yards and his 139 career receptions ranks fifth all-time in the school history.
Cotchery was a two-time All-ACC honoree as an upperclassman in 2002 and 2003. Over his four years in Raleigh from 2000-2003, he caught 200 receptions for 3,119 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Birmingham (Ala.) native holds the NC State record for second all-time in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
Most of his 200 catches were thrown by legendary Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers, who played during the same four-year stretch from 2000-2003 as Cotchery.
