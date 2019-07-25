The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Huxtable has quality group of linebackers
• The Wolfpacker — Devan Boykin excited for start of senior year
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Carter Whitt draws offers, mulls reclassification
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Co-DC and safeties coach Tony Gibson likes his depth
• GoPack.com — Dunn Named to Groza Preseason Watch List
Tweets of the day
TJ Warren is one of the most slept on hoopers in the NBA 🔥 This is real hoop game on display right here @Cbrickley603’s runs! The Pacers got something NICE in @TonyWarrenJr 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KT4gJQbM55— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) July 25, 2019
The last 3️⃣ days in Atlanta has been great but it’s time to head to Charlotte‼️ 🛫 🛫 See you soon NC 👊🏼🤩👌🏼 #JulyRecruiting #Day5 #GoPack 🐺🏀♥️— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) July 25, 2019
He racked up 12 sacks as a rookie with the @Broncos 💪— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 24, 2019
That earned @astronaut being ranked 82 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/uHduWIJidY
Video of the day
Welcome to the club, @AlimMcneill!! 💪🏽#600lbs #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/hHJRyOWu7l— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 24, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook