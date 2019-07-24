Devan Boykin excited for start of senior year
Jamestown (N.C.) Ragsdale High senior defensive back Devan Boykin figures he has a target on his back due to being an NC State verbal commit.
Boykin reflected back on the start of his junior year and what schools were recruiting him at that time, which weren’t many. He appreciates how far he has grown during his journey.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news