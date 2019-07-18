News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
• The Wolfpacker — In-depth with 2021 Rivals100 RB Will Shipley

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: James Smith-Williams proud of his 'freak' status

• The Wolfpacker — Notes & observations from NC State Wolfpack football's Lift for Life

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State coach Dave Doeren, players at ACC Kickoff

• The Wolfpacker — Audio reel: Dave Doeren breaks down quarterback race

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable breaks down defense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 1-10

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why John Swofford will be keeping an eye on NC State’s NCAA case

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘They are all great players.’ Who will be NC State’s next quarterback?

• Raleigh News & Observer — As network prepares for launch, the ACC as we knew it fades into the background

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football hosts Lift for Life

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the competition for quarterback

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dave Doeren on keeping fans in the seats in the second half and alcohol sales

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren: ‘I want to be a balanced football team’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Justin Witt on the Wolfpack’s offense heading into the season

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State defensive line looks to build on tradition

• Greensboro News-Record — ACC Network — not football — dominates ACC Kickoff

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Clemson living in its own world as a league rises around it

• Greensboro News-Record — FaceApp makeovers for ACC Atlantic Division Football coaches

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Previews 2019 Season at ACC Kickoff

• Technician — Dave Doeren talks big topics ahead of the Pack football season

• Technician — James Smith-Williams previews 2019 football season

• Technician — Justin Witt highlights key topics going into the football season


