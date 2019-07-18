Notebook: James Smith-Williams proud of his 'freak' status
NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams was excited to know he was a “two-time freak.”
Smith-Williams was ranked No. 27 on Bruce Feldman’s list of 2018 college football freaks, and then rose up to No. 3 in the country when Feldman released his latest installment for TheAthletic.com. The former 195-pound nickel for the Wolfpack is now checking in at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, which is actually 10 pounds less than a year ago.
The former Raleigh Millbrook High standout did 27 bench press reps at 225 pounds, had a 40-inch vertical jump and ran an electronically timed 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Smith-Williams had 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last year, in his first year as a starter.
“That’s awesome,” said Smith-Williams upon the No. 3 ranking. “I had an idea it was coming to go from No. 27 to No. 3. I’m appreciative to Bruce Feldman for writing that about me. I think it was deserved and it is awesome recognition.”
Smith-Williams had clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash at NC State’s summer camp in June 2014, but he was around 196 pounds then. The former Rivals.com two-star prospect had 146 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 19 sacks his senior year at defensive end. NC State and Boston College were his lone Power Five Conference honors.
“I probably have gained 70-80 pounds,” Smith-Williams said. “It’s a huge deal. You take care of your body, it will take care of you. What you put in, is what it will put out.”
NC State quarterback race remains open
NC State coach Dave Doeren has been peppered with quarterback position questions off and on since early March.
Redshirt sophomores Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary will resume their battle Aug. 2, which is the first day of fall camp. McKay exited the spring with the most experience and comfort level in the offense.
“I don’t know who it is yet, but we have good options,” Doeren said. “In the years prior, we had competitions and I didn’t know if it would be Ryan [Finley] or Jalan [McClendon] until three quarters of the way through training camp. That obviously turned into a good situation for NC State. We’ll see where it goes.”
Doeren pointed out the offense has plenty of leaders from redshirt junior tight end Dylan Autenrieth to redshirt junior right tackle Justin Witt. McKay is also starting to show promise in that realm.
“Matt McKay has worked hard at it this summer at being more vocal,” Doeren said. “That is going to be important for him if he wins the job.”
Closing the gap on Clemson
The specter of Clemson loomed over ACC Kickoff, with coaches getting asked on what is needed to close the gap on the Tigers, who went 15-0 last year and won the national title over Alabama. CU has gone 30-2 in ACC games the last four years.
NC State has given Clemson some trouble and nearly won Oct. 15, 2016, but Kyle Bambard missed a 33-yard field goal and quarterback Ryan Finley threw an ill-fated interception in overtime of the 24-17 loss.
NC State fell 38-31 in Raleigh in 2017, but then the wheels came off in a 41-7 loss last year. The two teams will meet Nov. 9 in Raleigh this season.
“They are really good,” Doeren said. “Coach [Dabo] Swinney and his staff and that group of young men that they have, deserve a lot of credit. They have done a great job.”
Doeren pointed out that it isn’t just a gap between NC State and Clemson, but that the Tigers have created a gap with everyone after beating the SEC champ in Alabama.
“We’ve been close and haven’t gotten it done,” Doeren said. “It’s about capitalizing on your opportunities and you can’t beat yourself when you play a team as talented as them.”
Notes
• Doeren is challenging his defense to create more turnovers this season. The Wolfpack had 10 interceptions and recovered nine out of 18 fumbles last year.
“If we are creating more take-aways then we are scoring more points,” Doeren said. “That is one thing I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job of and that is getting interceptions. We want to be top three in take-away category if we can be.”
To that end, new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson, who came from West Virginia, has some fresh ideas on how to incorporate some blitzes and man-to-man coverage.
“He and [defensive coordinator] Dave Huxtable have worked well together, and it has been fun watching that,” Doeren said.
• Doeren has heard on the recruiting trail all spring and summer how “Mack is Back” with Mack Brown returning to North Carolina. Doeren and Brown will be part of the Pigskin Preview luncheon Friday in Cary, N.C.
“I’ve known Mack since I was an assistant at Kansas and he has always been very professional with me,” Doeren said. “I respect what he’s done and look forward to competing against him.”
• NC State and North Carolina are guaranteed to play each other, but Doeren was frustrated how little they play Duke.
Doeren has approached Duke on playing a “non-conference” game, but the Blue Devils don’t have any obvious openings in the near future. He knows that Notre Dame has changed the dynamic of non-conference scheduling at times.
“I’m going into year seven and I’ve only played Duke one time,” Doeren said. “I hate that. I’ve recruited a group of players who came to NC State and are leaving NC State, and have never played Duke. They are 30 minutes from our campus.”
• Freshman defensive tackle Joshua Harris is listed at 6-foot-4 and 352 pounds, which isn’t the ideal weight for the former Rivals.com four-star prospect from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High. Doeren had hoped after the spring that he’d arrive for fall camp at around 335 pounds.
Harris was an early enrollee this past spring and had seven second-half tackles in the Kay Yow Spring Game.
“I think he’s in the 350 range now and fall camp will be good for him,” Doeren said. “For him to be what he wants to be, he has to get down to that [335] or he won’t be able to play very much. He won’t have the stamina and you get injured at times being overweight.”
——
