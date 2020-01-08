News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 08:10:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Notre Dame

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Pack sports and the decade that was

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Brock Miller announces his transfer

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: NC State football offense

• Durham News-Herald — How NC State’s ACC schedule breaks down by NET quadrants

• Durham News-Herald — How to watch Duke, UNC and NC State basketball on Jan. 8

• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes Notre Dame to PNC Arena Wednesday Night

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 59 - Princeton Dual Preview

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Honored as Citizen Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — Hayden Hidlay Named ACC Wrestler of the Week for Third Time

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Women’s basketball lacking in national attention

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to keep perfect start going against North Carolina

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Assessing the defensive changes for NC State football

• Technician — Thuney, Wilson impressive in Pack Pros wildcard wins


