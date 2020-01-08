The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Pack sports and the decade that was
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Brock Miller announces his transfer
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: NC State football offense
• Durham News-Herald — How NC State’s ACC schedule breaks down by NET quadrants
• Durham News-Herald — How to watch Duke, UNC and NC State basketball on Jan. 8
• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes Notre Dame to PNC Arena Wednesday Night
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 59 - Princeton Dual Preview
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Honored as Citizen Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — Hayden Hidlay Named ACC Wrestler of the Week for Third Time
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Women’s basketball lacking in national attention
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to keep perfect start going against North Carolina
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Assessing the defensive changes for NC State football
• Technician — Thuney, Wilson impressive in Pack Pros wildcard wins
Tweets of the day
GAME DAY in Raleigh! @PackMensBball hosts Notre Dame tonight at 7 p.m.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 8, 2020
📰 https://t.co/9IpRvJLzUj#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/0alokksHAs
Who has boosted his stock during the HS basketball season? @ebosshoops has the list, which includes Kentucky commit BJ Boston https://t.co/xA8ywyyWxM pic.twitter.com/MuNu3vqrjO— Rivals (@Rivals) January 8, 2020
January 7, 2020
Final in Raleigh - 70-68 against a tough NC State squad. Great bounce-back win for the Irish ☘️ @ManagerGames_ @JayBilas pic.twitter.com/TlgMowwOYn— Notre Dame Managers (@NDMBB_Managers) January 8, 2020
Video of the day
