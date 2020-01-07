NC State football linebacker Brock Miller , who started 11 of the 12 games this season for the Wolfpack, announced Tuesday that he would be leaving as a grad transfer. Miller just completed his redshirt junior year of eligibility.

Miller had 40 tackles, including seven for loss and a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 2018. He played primarily at the newly created "Buc" linebacker position in NC State's 3-3-5 formation, splitting reps with redshirt freshman rookie Payton Wilson. Wilson would lead the team with 69 tackles this year.

Miller was a three-star signing in the 2016 class coming out of John Carroll High in Fort Pierce, Fla. He picked NC State over Virginia Tech during the recruiting process. He was the defensive scout team MVP for NC State that fall while redshirting. An injured shoulder cost him most of the 2017 season.

In 2018, Miller's role increased. He had 22 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. He started that year for an injured Germaine Pratt in the Pack's overtime win at UNC, and then subbed for Pratt in the Gator Bowl after Pratt decided to skip the postseason to focus on the NFL Draft.