Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Pack sports and the decade that was
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined by Josh Goodson, a co-host on SportsChannel8 on 99.9 FM, to talk NC State football, basketball (men's and women's) and the decade of 2010-19.
Topics discussed include:
• Why women's basketball is the highlight of Pack sports right now.
• When is it time to start keeping track of the NCAA's NET rankings in men's basketball.
• What's the perception of the coaching turnover in football.
• Our choices for top moments, athletes, coaches, teams, etc. from the previous decade.
And more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook