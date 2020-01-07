Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined by Josh Goodson, a co-host on SportsChannel8 on 99.9 FM, to talk NC State football, basketball (men's and women's) and the decade of 2010-19.

Topics discussed include:

• Why women's basketball is the highlight of Pack sports right now.

• When is it time to start keeping track of the NCAA's NET rankings in men's basketball.

• What's the perception of the coaching turnover in football.

• Our choices for top moments, athletes, coaches, teams, etc. from the previous decade.

And more.