The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 31
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 31.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — Curtis Neal tracking to be a top prospect in 2022 class
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Bryson Nesbit has emerged as coveted prospect
• The Wolfpacker — New safeties coach Joe DeForest’s journey to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC States’s Kevin Keatts on CJ Bryce’s recent slump: ‘We’ve got to get him better’
• Raleigh News & Observer — How injuries and roster turnover have changed NC State’s season
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack, Tar Heels roll; Wake Forest suffers upset
• Technician — Pack looks to rebound against No. 6 Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack to run at the Texas Tech track invitational
• Technician — No. 4 Pack wrestling gears up for first ranked road matchup against No. 10 Pitt
• Technician — Women’s basketball starts off road trip with win at Clemson
• GoPack.com — No. 7 Wolfpack picks up 70-60 road victory at Clemson
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to welcome EAGL opponent North Carolina in dual meet
• GoPack.com — Henes honored as ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, seven from #PackXC placed on All_ACC Academic Teams
• GoPack.com — NC State concludes regular season action Saturday at Virginia Tech
Tweets Of The Day
Win No. 20 😎#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ARUtyrVQtQ— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 31, 2020
"@UofLWBB and @PackWomensBball are legitimate Final Four/National Championship contenders."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 30, 2020
—@jennhildreth on #PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/ZM1j4Ls8i7
NC State's Ikem Ekwonu, Tabari Hines and Joe Sculthorpe all honored on the All-ACC Academic Football Team.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 30, 2020
Come see us! pic.twitter.com/NUM8woBD2A— Joe DeForest (@DeforestJoe) January 30, 2020
MATCH DAY!— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 31, 2020
🆚 #7 Texas
⏰ 10 a.m.
📍 Atlanta, Ga.
🏟 Byers Tennis Complex#GoPack🐺🐺🎾 pic.twitter.com/Aun4zSPrk7
Blessed to receive an offer from NC STATE UNIVERSITY‼️#1pack1goal @SWiltfong247 @CoachGMcDonald @JibrilleFewell @CarolinaXposure @HolloMan21 pic.twitter.com/iCDt1CVW7j— O’Mega Blake (@omegablake9) January 30, 2020
How in the world do you stop KC Quarterback Patrick Mahomes? We sought the insight of one coach whose gameplan put the absolutely brakes on him. Tonight at 6, @PackFootball defensive coordinator Tony Gibson shares his story of a WVU/Texas Tech blowout #WRAL pic.twitter.com/dDbQj8X4IB— Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) January 30, 2020
.@catbarber1994 took over on Thursday night— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 31, 2020
33 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST | 4 3PM@PackMensBball ↗️ @CPSkyhawks pic.twitter.com/cbYiFqSVcA
HOF Finalists @BigGame81 pic.twitter.com/UJKUMVIMuD— Isaac Bruce (@IsaacBruce80) January 31, 2020
Celebrate a century of student journalism at NC State with us! Pick up your copy of the 100th volume which is designed to look like the first ever Technician paper, today around campus. #100th pic.twitter.com/DQnIcNDxzC— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) January 30, 2020
Video Of The Day
Brought some poetry to Littlejohn Coliseum tonight. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/W2Q5TYUIVA— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 31, 2020
