News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 08:37:19 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 31

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 31.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Curtis Neal tracking to be a top prospect in 2022 class

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Bryson Nesbit has emerged as coveted prospect

• The Wolfpacker — New safeties coach Joe DeForest’s journey to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC States’s Kevin Keatts on CJ Bryce’s recent slump: ‘We’ve got to get him better’

• Raleigh News & Observer — How injuries and roster turnover have changed NC State’s season

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack, Tar Heels roll; Wake Forest suffers upset

• Technician — Pack looks to rebound against No. 6 Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack to run at the Texas Tech track invitational

• Technician — No. 4 Pack wrestling gears up for first ranked road matchup against No. 10 Pitt

• Technician — Women’s basketball starts off road trip with win at Clemson

• GoPack.com — No. 7 Wolfpack picks up 70-60 road victory at Clemson

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to welcome EAGL opponent North Carolina in dual meet

• GoPack.com — Henes honored as ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, seven from #PackXC placed on All_ACC Academic Teams

• GoPack.com — NC State concludes regular season action Saturday at Virginia Tech

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}