Louisville carries a 18-3 overall mark and 9-1 in the ACC, and the only other losses were against Texas Tech on Dec. 10, and a 78-70 overtime loss at Kentucky on Dec. 28.

Louisville has won its last seven games and only Florida State has been able to defeat the Cardinals from the ACC. The Seminoles topped the Cardinals 78-65 on Jan. 4.

Louisville has been trying to sort out its backcourt but have nine players in the rotation. Junior point guard Darius Perry and graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble of St. Joseph’s is the latest version of the starting backcourt. There are no questions about the frontcourt.

Louisville defeated Boston College in its last game, 86-69, on Wednesday, with junior power forward Jordan Nwora exploding for 37 points and hitting 7 of 14 three-pointers. The Cardinals have six players who are 6-7 or taller, with Charlotte, N.C., native Jae’Lyn Withers is a seventh, but is redshirting.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Louisville is ranked No. 10 in the country this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and KenPom.com both have Louisville at No. 9 in the country.

Louisville is ranked No. 11 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Louisville is third in the ACC at 75.3 points per game, second in field-goal percentage (46.2) and first in three-point field-goal percentage (39.1).

Nwora and fifth-year senior guard Ryan McMahon are two of the best shooters in the ACC. Nwora is at 43.9 percent on the season and McMahon is right behind at 42.9 percent. Nwora has gone 24 of 47 for 51.1 percent over his last eight games.

Rebounding

UL is tied for second in the ACC with 39.8 rebounds per game, fourth in offensive rebounds (11.1) and third in rebounding margin (6.5).

Four Louisville players do the bulk of the rebounding, led by fifth-year senior forward Dwayne Sutton at 8.6 points a contest. The one-two punch of centers Steven Enoch, a fifth-year senior, and junior Malik Williams combine for 13.0 rebounds a contest.

Defense

Louisville is second in the ACC at allowing 62.6 points per game, second in opposing teams shooting 37.2 percent from the field, and first in allowing 29.3 percent on three-pointers. The Cardinals are 11th in the league in blocks per game (3.10) and 14th in steals (5.52).

Enoch has 17 blocks and Sutton has 15, and six players have at least 10 steals for the Cardinals.

Depth

Louisville is one of the few ACC programs who could play 10-plus players if they wanted to.

The bench core has been junior center Malik Williams, a former starter, freshman combo guard David Johnson, freshman small forward Samuell Williamson and senior shooting guard Ryan McMahon.

McMahon is fourth on the team with 8.0 points per game and he’s shooting 42.9 percent from three-point land. Williams chips in 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a contest, while Williamson is a former McDonald’s All-American, and is averaging 5.0 points a contest. Johnson exploded for 19 points against Duke on Jan. 18, and he is averaging 5.4 points per game.