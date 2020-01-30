It isn’t an understatement that everything in Bryson Nesbit’s life has changed over the last six months.

Nesbit had never played high school football, and was hoping to be a basketball star at Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg High. His parents both attended South Carolina with his father, Jamar Nesbit, a big 6-foot-4, 328-pound football star, who went on to play in the NFL from 1999-2009. He played in 153 games and won a Super Bowl ring with the 2009 New Orleans Saints.