The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Defensive line
• The Wolfpacker — Women's Basketball Notebook: NC State gets another comeback win
• The Wolfpacker — Where NC State football could improve statistically in 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts previews Wake Forest matchup
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Virginia Tech
• Technician — Men’s basketball faces must-win game against fellow underperformer Wake Forest
• Technician — Pack Look Back: Matt Dayes
• Technician — Women’s tennis splits pair of matches in ITA Kick-Off
• GoPack.com — Pack Football Places Seven on All-ACC Academic Team
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics and Wolfpack Club Launch ImPack Program
Tweets Of The Day
Sitting at the top of this week's @AP_Top25!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 25, 2021
Syracuse and Georgia Tech also receiving votes 👀 pic.twitter.com/F53oSw0phb
"You don't give out trophies in January."@WolfpackWes is proud of @PackWomensBball's No. 2 ranking but knows it's all about how you finish. #PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/OVVyjkA3Le— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 25, 2021
The 🐐 https://t.co/PIkBfnhOe8— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 26, 2021
There are 3 players in @PackMensBball history that have recorded 250 assists, 200 made three-pointers and 100 steals in their career.— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) January 26, 2021
Rodney Monroe
Engin Atsur
And as of Saturday, Braxton Beverly
Hadn't been done by our Pack in nearly 30 years, but they got it done last night.— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 25, 2021
THREE with 20+ 🤯🥶 pic.twitter.com/z5kVWSXsxQ
Kevin Keatts told us about his “lucky suit” yesterday and shared the last time he’s suited up for anything.— Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) January 26, 2021
Get the full interview here https://t.co/Z2UL0bHded @ACCSports pic.twitter.com/oQF2tVNyFF
🚨NEW MIX🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) January 25, 2021
Jayden Epps vs DJ Campbell; BIG TIME Matchup for the 757!!
WATCH the FULL Highlights
🎥 https://t.co/803KqBgiUo pic.twitter.com/ImjRB8B6a8
Wednesday's game against Wake Forest will be our #PackUnited Game!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 26, 2021
Funds raised by #PackUnited will be donated to organizations that address social justice, inclusion and equity. Pre-sale runs through January 31!
Purchase today: https://t.co/dQAEXFJs6O pic.twitter.com/y1yqc4q4Tg
