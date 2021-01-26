 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 26
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-26 08:15:52 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 26

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 26.



NC State Wolfpack basketball Wes Moore
NC State women's basketball remains undefeated and is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 under head coach Wes Moore. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Defensive line

• The Wolfpacker — Women's Basketball Notebook: NC State gets another comeback win

• The Wolfpacker — Where NC State football could improve statistically in 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts previews Wake Forest matchup

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Virginia Tech

• Technician — Men’s basketball faces must-win game against fellow underperformer Wake Forest

• Technician — Pack Look Back: Matt Dayes

• Technician — Women’s tennis splits pair of matches in ITA Kick-Off

• GoPack.com — Pack Football Places Seven on All-ACC Academic Team

• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics and Wolfpack Club Launch ImPack Program

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}