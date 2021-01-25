 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide head coaches Zoom press availability.

The Pack (6-5, 2-4 ACC) is next scheduled to face Wake Forest (1-6, 4-6 ACC) in PNC Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State has lost four straight games in the month of January, the longest losing streak under head coach Kevin Keatts. (Robert Willet, The News and Observer)

