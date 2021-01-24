Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 86-76 road loss to North Carolina Saturday.

-What went wrong for the Pack in Chapel Hill.

-Can the Wolfpack build off of solid performances from Devon Daniels, Manny Bates, and Braxton Beverly.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app