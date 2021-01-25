The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Offensive line
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss at North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — NC State must lock in defensively to save season
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Virginia Tech
• Technician — Women’s basketball shakes off rust, avoids upset in 89-87 win over Hokies
• Technician — Rifle sets second-best score in program history despite loss to No. 8 Nebraska
• Technician — NC State track and field records 11 top-five finishes at Hokie Invitational
• GoPack.com — Late surge propels No. 2 NC State to seventh-straight win over Hokies
• GoPack.com — No. 12 rifle registers second-highest score in program history
🐺 Jakia Brown-Turner: 23 Pts— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 24, 2021
🐺 Kayla Jones: 22 Pts
🐺 Kai Crutchfield: 20 Pts@PackWomensBball had three 20-point scorers in a game for the first time over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/VLH63ACjzj
11-0!— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 24, 2021
FINAL:
🐺 89
🦃 87#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/nUpYkBYcCB
Wes Moore says Elissa Cunane missed today's game because of COVID protocol. Moore says she will probably miss Thursday's game too.@ABC11_WTVD— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 24, 2021
Former Pack great had been with Rams. Subject of a nice feature in last Wolfpacker magazine. https://t.co/R4wvSfU8b0— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 24, 2021
Congrats to Ray Agnew! A great teammate at NC State! https://t.co/rKdKBP18ld— Shane Montgomery (@CoachShaneMonty) January 25, 2021
From being at our Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions with Dream Chasers UC27 to NC State. pic.twitter.com/y9j05mYbq3— HoopSeen North Carolina (@HoopSeenNC) January 24, 2021
Loud JUCO pickup for NC State here in @GoCFBaseball RHP Logan Adams. Big, physical righty, mostly in 90-94 range, sharp bite to SL, has feel for CH as well, potential weekend piece for the Pack. #PGJC https://t.co/2yodnrPIiL— Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) January 24, 2021
NC State offered to put my cutout in Reynolds & I politely declined. Instead, I requested to be in Reynolds with my teammates! 1985 ACC regular season & tourney champs! Feels good! What a crew!— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) January 24, 2021
@PackAthletics @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/MyrV4cIG2U
