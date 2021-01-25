Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 25.

🐺 Jakia Brown-Turner: 23 Pts 🐺 Kayla Jones: 22 Pts 🐺 Kai Crutchfield: 20 Pts @PackWomensBball had three 20-point scorers in a game for the first time over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/VLH63ACjzj

Wes Moore says Elissa Cunane missed today's game because of COVID protocol. Moore says she will probably miss Thursday's game too. @ABC11_WTVD

Former Pack great had been with Rams. Subject of a nice feature in last Wolfpacker magazine. https://t.co/R4wvSfU8b0

Congrats to Ray Agnew! A great teammate at NC State! https://t.co/rKdKBP18ld

From being at our Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions with Dream Chasers UC27 to NC State. pic.twitter.com/y9j05mYbq3

Loud JUCO pickup for NC State here in @GoCFBaseball RHP Logan Adams. Big, physical righty, mostly in 90-94 range, sharp bite to SL, has feel for CH as well, potential weekend piece for the Pack. #PGJC https://t.co/2yodnrPIiL

NC State offered to put my cutout in Reynolds & I politely declined. Instead, I requested to be in Reynolds with my teammates! 1985 ACC regular season & tourney champs! Feels good! What a crew! @PackAthletics @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/MyrV4cIG2U

