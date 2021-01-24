For the second straight contest, NC State played well enough offensively to win Saturday.

One problem with that.

The Pack has allowed its last two opponents, North Carolina and Florida State, to score an average 95.5 points per game.

Granted, it’s a small sample size, but the Wolfpack’s defensive numbers don’t look much better when looking at the full six-game conference resume.

Head coach Kevin Keatts receives a lot of criticism on social media and message boards about the offense he runs. For those that suggest the Pack can’t get it done in half-court situations, the numbers suggest otherwise.

NC State averages 0.935 points per possession in offensive half-court looks this season, which is considered “excellent” and ranks 60th nationally according to Synergy Sports.

Instead, the shortcomings this year have been on the defensive end. If the Pack can figure those out quickly, there is still plenty of time to win enough games to secure an at-large bid in March.