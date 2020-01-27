The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball gets revenge on UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins joins NC State’s class
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands three-star DL Nick Booker-Brown
• Raleigh News & Observer — Redemption in Raleigh as Wolfpack women avenge earlier loss to UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s healthier? Injuries to play a role in first UNC and NC State matchup
• Burlington Times-News — Tar Heels, Wolfpack in search of good times
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack avenges loss to Tar Heels; Wake Forest, Duke win
• Technician — Elissa Cunane’s double-double powers Wolfpack to revenge win
• Technician — No slump after first loss for Wolfpack women’s basketball this year
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis sweeps Florida, advances to ITA nationals
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State earns 76-68 home victory over rival UNC
• GoPack.com — No. 17 Wolfpack defeats No. 23 Virginia to secure ITA Indoor Championship spot
• GoPack.com — No. 8 Pack sweeps Gators to advance to ITA National Indoor Team Championships
Tweets of the day
Protected our house. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/fUeS868zAK— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 27, 2020
❤️🐺#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/XLpsNMARMj— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 27, 2020
C O M M I T T E D 🐺🙏🏾 @TheWolfpacker @MichaelClarkPP @InsidePackSport pic.twitter.com/2vmx8CFL6f— Claude Larkins Jr (@C_larkinsjr) January 26, 2020
First I want to say thank you For the people who supported https://t.co/4bGPyHBLlN be successful & life well— BOOK BOOK 16🤩 (@Nick_booker16) January 26, 2020
I will attend My 4 year’s at university NC STATE ❤️🎈💰.start my new life over again pic.twitter.com/weqwCr2sSd
👀 2 new DL commits got @coachwiles like .... #1pack1goal #HTT #whosnext pic.twitter.com/yJTDvCifpB— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) January 27, 2020
🐺🛑 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/E7NdbJGpaf— Anthony Carter Jr (@thatman_ant) January 27, 2020
Enjoyed my weekend at Duke , Nc State , and UNC 💪🏽❤️ Thanks for having me !! pic.twitter.com/BBv6N7YIgC— Tyleik Williams (@tyleikk) January 27, 2020
Russell Wilson = MVP@PFF_Sam:https://t.co/B4NQvH8aqG— PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2020
Another ranked win and we're headed to the ITA National Indoor Championships!#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/SUcJcJdamn— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) January 26, 2020
Win, baby, win!— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 26, 2020
We're headed back to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the second consecutive year (and second time in program history) after winning the #ITAKickOff regional this weekend!#GoPack🐺🐺🎾https://t.co/VGEkve5F6x
