News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 07:20:10 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 25.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball gets revenge on UNC

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins joins NC State’s class

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands three-star DL Nick Booker-Brown

• Raleigh News & Observer — Redemption in Raleigh as Wolfpack women avenge earlier loss to UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s healthier? Injuries to play a role in first UNC and NC State matchup

• Burlington Times-News — Tar Heels, Wolfpack in search of good times

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack avenges loss to Tar Heels; Wake Forest, Duke win

• Technician — Elissa Cunane’s double-double powers Wolfpack to revenge win

• Technician — No slump after first loss for Wolfpack women’s basketball this year

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Pack women’s tennis sweeps Florida, advances to ITA nationals

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State earns 76-68 home victory over rival UNC

• GoPack.com — No. 17 Wolfpack defeats No. 23 Virginia to secure ITA Indoor Championship spot

• GoPack.com — No. 8 Pack sweeps Gators to advance to ITA National Indoor Team Championships

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}