Booker-Brown announced his decision at the conclusion of his official visit to NC State this weekend.

NC State football does not often recruit the state of Texas, but it dipped into the Lone Star State to land a verbal commitment Sunday afternoon from three-star defensive lineman Nick Booker-Brown of Westfield High in Houston.

First I want to say thank you For the people who supported https://t.co/4bGPyHBLlN be successful & life well I will attend My 4 year’s at university NC STATE ❤️🎈💰.start my new life over again pic.twitter.com/weqwCr2sSd

The three-star prospect had been a commitment to Boise State, but earlier this week he backed out of the pledge he had made to the Broncos on Oct. 6. Booker-Brown’s older brother Josh is a linebacker at Boise State.



Booker-Brown also had offers from Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, Memphis, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, among others. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder helped Westfield go 13-2 this past season and reach the semifinals of the 6A Division 2 state playoffs.

He was named second-team All-Greater Houston Area by the Houston Chronicle. He becomes NC State's 20th commitment in the 2020 class and the second pledge in the post-early signing period, joining three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C.

The Wolfpacker will have more from Booker-Brown’s commitment.