Three-star defensive end Claude Larkins joins NC State's class
NC State football hosted a pair of official defensive line visitors this weekend, and the Wolfpack made it two-for-two.
Hours after three-star Nick Booker-Brown from Westfield High in Houston picked NC State, three-star defensive end Claude Larkins from Chaminade-Madonna High in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., announced he was joining the Wolfpack, too.
C O M M I T T E D 🐺🙏🏾 @TheWolfpacker @MichaelClarkPP @InsidePackSport pic.twitter.com/2vmx8CFL6f— Claude Larkins Jr (@C_larkinsjr) January 26, 2020
Larkins, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, had verbally committed to Minnesota last summer, but the two parted ways in the days leading up to the early signing period. Indiana, Rutgers and Florida International all expressed interest in Larkins after his decommitment.
In six games as a senior, Larkins had 26 tackles, including four for los and two sacks. Chaminade-Madonna went 12-2 in 2019 and won the class 3A state title.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel listed Larkins as the No. 22 senior in the talent-rich Broward County.
Larkins and Booker-Brown give NC State 21 verbal commitments in the 2020 class. The two join three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. as NC State’s post-signing day pledges.
