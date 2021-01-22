The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25: Ranking NC State football’s top players in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — NC State receivers coach hot board
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about Philip Rivers’ NFL retirement
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks for first win streak against rival Heels since 2003
• Technician — George Asomani picked 39thin MLS draft by San Jose Earthquakes
• GoPack.com — No. 4 @Packwrestle battles No. 12 Pitt Friday on ACC Network
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State to host ITA Kickoff for first time in program history
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics heads to Towson for Tri-Meet
• GoPack.com — George Asomani selected by San Jose Earthquakes in 2021 MLS Draft
Tweets Of The Day
Unsung heroes leaving Power Five— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 22, 2021
LINK: https://t.co/wKbcXLyY5E pic.twitter.com/UvvVEzlYor
On the most dangerous route types, which receivers hauled in the highest percentage of catchable targets in 2020?— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) January 21, 2021
✔️@CornellPowell17
✔️@KingCole_Turner
✔️@Emekaemezie
✔️@GarrettWilson_V
✔️@deuce2_ pic.twitter.com/jbzdPUGKtB
Well done Wolfpack 📚— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 21, 2021
Fall semester team GPA! pic.twitter.com/Bm7NYhcREy
Jeff Goodman reporting that Xavier will participate in a new early season tournament in the Bahamas next season. Tentative four team field. Xavier, Maryland, NC State, Mississippi State. Scroll all the way to the bottom to read full bullet point at the link below if you want. https://t.co/1S66wEfbKU— Retire FiftyTu (@RetireFiftyTu) January 21, 2021
Here is an updated look at the ACC. Offensive efficiency on the x-axis and defensive efficiency on the y-axis.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 21, 2021
Makes sense. UVA and FSU at the top and a huge second tier. Just surprised by Syracuse.
Louisville, Duke, and NC State are all in that same spot if it's hard to see. pic.twitter.com/mnNeA0yawq
Tyler Lewis was a McDonald's All-American from North Carolina that played for N.C. State. A dream for anyone from the Hoop State.— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2021
He ended up transferring.
What led to that decision? Does he regret it?@Spotify https://t.co/ulIvOCXTh3@ApplePodcasts https://t.co/B5csR1Gp80 pic.twitter.com/7AVq8ofAeR
Virginia Travels To Face ACC Foes North Carolina, NC State https://t.co/veqOwJLtDL— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) January 21, 2021
Former NC State football player announces he's running for Congress https://t.co/pEPtqMT5TD pic.twitter.com/Iz3wNMHlGT— CBS 17 (@WNCN) January 21, 2021
Video Of The Day
#18 Clemson vs #23 N.C. State (1992) pic.twitter.com/kt4oiNec3H— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) January 22, 2021
——
