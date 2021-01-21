TheWolfpacker - NC State receivers coach hot board

In recent years, most of head coach Dave Doeren’s hires have either been people he is familiar with, like offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, or assistants who have backgrounds working with the coordinator. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, for instance, hired corners coach Brian Mitchell and safeties coach Joe DeForest, two assistants he had previously worked with at West Virginia.

So that’s a good place to start when examining potential options for a new receivers coach to replace George McDonald. After six seasons in Raleigh, McDonald was hired at his alma mater Illinois on Wednesday.

But The Wolfpacker also takes a look at some alums, in-house possibilities and other assistant coaches to also potentially watch.