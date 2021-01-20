 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 07:48:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 20.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Wes Moore's squad was forced to postpone another game due to COVID-19 protocols. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball recruits in action

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s running backs in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: NC State earns highest ranking since 1991

• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Wide receivers

• Technician — Wrestling takeaways: Tough stretch ahead for Wolfpack

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball by the numbers: Manny being Manny

• Technician — Thursday’s Wolfpack women’s basketball game versus Florida State postponed

• GoPack.com — Kylee Alons honored as ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

• GoPack.com — Thursday Wolfpack women’s hoops game at Florida State

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer announces 2021 spring schedule

• GoPack.com — Shepard, Jordan earn EAGL weekly awards

