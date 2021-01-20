The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball recruits in action
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s running backs in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: NC State earns highest ranking since 1991
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Wide receivers
• Technician — Wrestling takeaways: Tough stretch ahead for Wolfpack
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball by the numbers: Manny being Manny
• Technician — Thursday’s Wolfpack women’s basketball game versus Florida State postponed
• GoPack.com — Kylee Alons honored as ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
• GoPack.com — Thursday Wolfpack women’s hoops game at Florida State
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer announces 2021 spring schedule
Tweets Of The Day
Former Pack d-line coach not returning to college game after all. https://t.co/7MRcI7GQrf— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 19, 2021
MJ Rice dropped 28 and 9 in a double OT win and looked like a superstar in the process ⚡️⚡️ @MJrice_1 @TheStJames pic.twitter.com/SWZwGqoYwa— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 19, 2021
“Thank You” doesn’t even begin to capture it #WPN 🐺 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eCKPUjvNXa— Matt Doherty (@MDohertyFB) January 20, 2021
On this day, exactly one year ago. To just this past weekend. The journey continues. To whom much is given, much is required Luke 12:48..#nextchapter #WPN #TTP pic.twitter.com/R78rV0XKvZ— Courtney Gray (@CoachGray12) January 19, 2021
NC State women's basketball's scheduled contest at Florida State this Thursday has been postponed as the Wolfpack remains in COVID protocols.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 19, 2021
A new date for this game has not yet been released.
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/xJgbHbhTPR— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 19, 2021
** South Carolina is new No. 1 overall seed
** Louisville leapfrogs NC State for fourth No. 1 seed
** No. 3 seeds: UCLA, Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky
** No. 4 seeds: South Florida, Indiana, Georgia, Oregon pic.twitter.com/SQRXtlQJzS
Top-12 ACC battle Friday night in Reynolds ... #4 @PackWrestle vs. #12 Pitt at 6 PM on @accnetwork. pic.twitter.com/hGgdagkmSz— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 20, 2021
NC Preseason Baseball Rankings— Barstool North Carolina (@BarstoolNCdavid) January 19, 2021
13. NC State Wolfpack 🐺
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 🎩
25. East Carolina Pirates 🏴☠️
(@d1baseball) pic.twitter.com/1376kCXPIO
Proud to announce that the official Pack United Fundraiser T-Shirt is on sale 𝐍𝐎𝐖!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 19, 2021
Funds raised by #PackUnited will be donated to organizations that address social justice, inclusion and equity. Pre-sale runs through January 31!
Purchase now: https://t.co/tHVjZQ9dwK pic.twitter.com/DB6l4tLKYu
Hot off the press.📰— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) January 18, 2021
We've re-signed Jerod Fernandez (@J4nando), Jalen Saunders, and Timothy Flanders (@TFlanders405).#RNation | ✍️: https://t.co/EpArwOuWzH pic.twitter.com/qKpp6wV3aR
Video Of The Day
——
