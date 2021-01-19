The Pack is off to a 10-0 overall start to the 2020-21 season, which includes a 5-0 conference record and a road win over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 3.

The placement ties for the highest ranking in program history and marks the first time the Wolfpack has been ranked No. 2 since the 1990-91 season.

NC State women's basketball earned the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll Monday.

The Pack climbed as high as a No. 1 seed in ESPN's Charlie Creme's Women's Basketball Bracketology but dropped back down to a No. 2 seed in the latest mock bracket Tuesday .

The Wolfpack also earned the No. 1 spot in The Athletic's women's college basketball power rankings Tuesday .

NC State is currently tied for first place in the ACC standings along with Louisville, who moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25.

NC State has not played a game since Jan. 3 when the Pack defeated Boston College 76-57 in Reynolds Coliseum.

Two days later, the Wolfpack announced its then-upcoming road games against Virginia Tech (Jan. 7) and Wake Forest (Jan. 10) were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.

The Pack's next two games the following week, vs. Virginia (Jan. 14) and at Louisville (Jan. 17), were also postponed as the program remained in COVID-19 protocols.

Not long after the scheduled contest against the Cavaliers was postponed, the Virginia program announced it was opting-out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season. UVA joined Duke as the second team in the conference to do so.

All four of the Wolfpack's scheduled games against the Blue Devils and Cavaliers are deemed canceled as a result.

The remaining three early-January contests that were postponed have already been rescheduled. Here are the new dates for those games:

• No. 2 NC State at Virginia Tech — Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. (Originally Jan. 7)

• No. 2 NC State at No. 1 Louisville — Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (Originally Jan. 17)

• No. 2 NC State at Wake Forest — Feb. 18, time TBD (Originally Jan. 10)

NC State is next scheduled to face Florida State in Tallahassee on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

If the game goes on as scheduled, it will mark the first meeting between the two schools since the 2019-20 ACC Tournament Championship in Greensboro. NC State won the last meeting 71-66, marking the program's first conference title since 1991.

The Seminoles are 4-2 overall this season, including a 3-2 mark in conference play. Florida State is coming off of an 84-56 loss to No. 1 Louisville on Sunday. Prior to the 28-point loss to the Cardinals, the Noles had not played in 16 days.