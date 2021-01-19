Women's Basketball Notebook: NC State earns highest ranking since 1991
NC State women's basketball earned the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll Monday.
The placement ties for the highest ranking in program history and marks the first time the Wolfpack has been ranked No. 2 since the 1990-91 season.
The Pack is off to a 10-0 overall start to the 2020-21 season, which includes a 5-0 conference record and a road win over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 3.
NC State is currently tied for first place in the ACC standings along with Louisville, who moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25.
The Wolfpack also earned the No. 1 spot in The Athletic's women's college basketball power rankings Tuesday.
The Pack climbed as high as a No. 1 seed in ESPN's Charlie Creme's Women's Basketball Bracketology but dropped back down to a No. 2 seed in the latest mock bracket Tuesday.
Three Wolfpack games rescheduled
NC State has not played a game since Jan. 3 when the Pack defeated Boston College 76-57 in Reynolds Coliseum.
Two days later, the Wolfpack announced its then-upcoming road games against Virginia Tech (Jan. 7) and Wake Forest (Jan. 10) were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.
The Pack's next two games the following week, vs. Virginia (Jan. 14) and at Louisville (Jan. 17), were also postponed as the program remained in COVID-19 protocols.
Not long after the scheduled contest against the Cavaliers was postponed, the Virginia program announced it was opting-out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season. UVA joined Duke as the second team in the conference to do so.
All four of the Wolfpack's scheduled games against the Blue Devils and Cavaliers are deemed canceled as a result.
The remaining three early-January contests that were postponed have already been rescheduled. Here are the new dates for those games:
• No. 2 NC State at Virginia Tech — Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. (Originally Jan. 7)
• No. 2 NC State at No. 1 Louisville — Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (Originally Jan. 17)
• No. 2 NC State at Wake Forest — Feb. 18, time TBD (Originally Jan. 10)
NC State is next scheduled to face Florida State in Tallahassee on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
If the game goes on as scheduled, it will mark the first meeting between the two schools since the 2019-20 ACC Tournament Championship in Greensboro. NC State won the last meeting 71-66, marking the program's first conference title since 1991.
The Seminoles are 4-2 overall this season, including a 3-2 mark in conference play. Florida State is coming off of an 84-56 loss to No. 1 Louisville on Sunday. Prior to the 28-point loss to the Cardinals, the Noles had not played in 16 days.
Elissa Cunane Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 for second-straight season
Junior center Elissa Cunane was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the second-straight year on Jan. 6.
Last year, Cunane made the shortlist of 15 players on the final ballot for the Wooden Award at the conclusion of the season.
She joined Lousiville's Dana Evans, the 2019-20 ACC Player of the Year, as one of two players in the conference to earn the midseason honor.
Cunane currently leads the Wolfpack in scoring average, rebounding and blocked shots. She's averaging 16.2 points per game on 58.2 percent shooting through 10 contests. The 6-5 center also averages 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Weekly NET report
These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament committee(with sorted being the key word). What is most important is the quadrant rankings below them. This is the most recent standing of where the Pack compares to the opponents on its schedule:
*Through games Jan. 17, 2021
3. South Carolina — W (road)
5. Louisville – TBD (road)
7. NC State
29. Georgia Tech – W (road)
37. North Carolina – TBD (home and away)
38. Syracuse – TBD (road)
39. Virginia Tech – TBD (home and road)
41. Wake Forest – W (home), TBD (road)
44. Clemson – TBD (home)
52. Florida State – TBD (road)
53. Notre Dame – TBD (home)
55. Boston College – W (home), W (road)
56. Duke – Canceled (home and road)
77. – Miami – W (home)
125. Pittsburgh – TBD (home)
156. Elon – W (home)
233. Virginia – Canceled (home and road)
236. North Florida – W (home)
250. NC Central – W (home)
302. Coastal Carolina – W (home)
***Note there are 353 teams in the NET.
Broken down by quadrants the NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee):
Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 3-0 with 6 remaining
Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 2-0 with 4 remaining
Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 2-0 with 1 remaining
Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 2-0 with 0 remaining
Tweets of the week
ACC on top ‼️🔥@UofLWBB is ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history. @PackWomensBball is ranked No. 2 for the first time since 1990 - matching the highest ranking for their program. pic.twitter.com/iZ3B1y9YXA— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 18, 2021
Schedule updates:— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 15, 2021
• Game at Louisville (originally Jan. 17) has been rescheduled for Feb. 1 at 7 PM on ESPN2
• Game at Wake Forest (originally Jan. 10) has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 with time and TV still TBDhttps://t.co/9f1itlltgo
One thought on women's basketball rescheduling.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) January 15, 2021
It's much easier for the ACC to find new dates for WBB games because two teams opted out for the remainder of the season.
The Pack's new date for VT replaced its original slot at Duke, and the new WF date replaced the UVA slot. https://t.co/9oB2GOmrPZ
Check out the latest #ACCWBB Standings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rz1XugtMit— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 15, 2021
𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒹𝑒𝓃 𝒜𝓌𝒶𝓇𝒹 Midseason Top 25 🤩— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 6, 2021
That's our center!
➡️ https://t.co/NHCAzMCTpN#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ObueqAfYk4
Congratulations to our December 2020/January 2021 Heart of the Pack Award winners! @ecunane_ - @PackWomensBball @hoagieboyhidlay - @PackWrestle @amurr13 - @NCStateBaseball— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 12, 2021
📰 https://t.co/gsJvCWmtKi#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/TAOiqklLrf
——
