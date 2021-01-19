 Women's Basketball Notebook: NC State Wolfpack earns highest ranking since 1991
Women's Basketball Notebook: NC State earns highest ranking since 1991

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State women's basketball earned the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll Monday.

The placement ties for the highest ranking in program history and marks the first time the Wolfpack has been ranked No. 2 since the 1990-91 season.

The Pack is off to a 10-0 overall start to the 2020-21 season, which includes a 5-0 conference record and a road win over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 3.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Wes Moore
NC State head coach Wes Moore's earned the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a 10-0 start to the 2020-21 season. (The Associated Press)

NC State is currently tied for first place in the ACC standings along with Louisville, who moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Wolfpack also earned the No. 1 spot in The Athletic's women's college basketball power rankings Tuesday.

The Pack climbed as high as a No. 1 seed in ESPN's Charlie Creme's Women's Basketball Bracketology but dropped back down to a No. 2 seed in the latest mock bracket Tuesday.

Three Wolfpack games rescheduled 

NC State has not played a game since Jan. 3 when the Pack defeated Boston College 76-57 in Reynolds Coliseum.

Two days later, the Wolfpack announced its then-upcoming road games against Virginia Tech (Jan. 7) and Wake Forest (Jan. 10) were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.

The Pack's next two games the following week, vs. Virginia (Jan. 14) and at Louisville (Jan. 17), were also postponed as the program remained in COVID-19 protocols.

Not long after the scheduled contest against the Cavaliers was postponed, the Virginia program announced it was opting-out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season. UVA joined Duke as the second team in the conference to do so.

All four of the Wolfpack's scheduled games against the Blue Devils and Cavaliers are deemed canceled as a result.

The remaining three early-January contests that were postponed have already been rescheduled. Here are the new dates for those games:

No. 2 NC State at Virginia Tech — Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. (Originally Jan. 7)

No. 2 NC State at No. 1 Louisville — Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (Originally Jan. 17)

No. 2 NC State at Wake Forest — Feb. 18, time TBD (Originally Jan. 10)

NC State is next scheduled to face Florida State in Tallahassee on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

If the game goes on as scheduled, it will mark the first meeting between the two schools since the 2019-20 ACC Tournament Championship in Greensboro. NC State won the last meeting 71-66, marking the program's first conference title since 1991.

The Seminoles are 4-2 overall this season, including a 3-2 mark in conference play. Florida State is coming off of an 84-56 loss to No. 1 Louisville on Sunday. Prior to the 28-point loss to the Cardinals, the Noles had not played in 16 days.

Elissa Cunane Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 for second-straight season

Junior center Elissa Cunane was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the second-straight year on Jan. 6.

Last year, Cunane made the shortlist of 15 players on the final ballot for the Wooden Award at the conclusion of the season.

She joined Lousiville's Dana Evans, the 2019-20 ACC Player of the Year, as one of two players in the conference to earn the midseason honor.

Cunane currently leads the Wolfpack in scoring average, rebounding and blocked shots. She's averaging 16.2 points per game on 58.2 percent shooting through 10 contests. The 6-5 center also averages 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Weekly NET report

These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament committee(with sorted being the key word). What is most important is the quadrant rankings below them. This is the most recent standing of where the Pack compares to the opponents on its schedule:

*Through games Jan. 17, 2021

3. South Carolina — W (road)

5. Louisville – TBD (road)

7. NC State

29. Georgia Tech – W (road)

37. North Carolina – TBD (home and away)

38. Syracuse – TBD (road)

39. Virginia Tech – TBD (home and road)

41. Wake Forest – W (home), TBD (road)

44. Clemson – TBD (home)

52. Florida State – TBD (road)

53. Notre Dame – TBD (home)

55. Boston College – W (home), W (road)

56. Duke – Canceled (home and road)

77. – Miami – W (home)

125. Pittsburgh – TBD (home)

156. Elon – W (home)

233. Virginia – Canceled (home and road)

236. North Florida – W (home)

250. NC Central – W (home)


302. Coastal Carolina – W (home)

***Note there are 353 teams in the NET.

Broken down by quadrants the NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee):

Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 3-0 with 6 remaining

Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 2-0 with 4 remaining

Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 2-0 with 1 remaining

Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 2-0 with 0 remaining

Tweets of the week

——

{{ article.author_name }}