This past week, NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December. Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

Wolfpack signee Breon Pass had two more huge games for Reidsville (N.C.) High (Rivals.com)

Heading into a Tuesday night game at Durham (N.C.) School of the Arts, Reidsville was 3-1 after a 77-67 loss to Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High on Jan. 12 and a 20-point win over Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High on Jan. 15. Against Dudley, Pass made 11 of 15 shots from the field, including 1 of 3 three-pointers, and went 9 of 10 from the line to finish with 28 points. He also had 13 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot. Versus East Surry, Pass connected on 12 of 15 shots, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, for 26 points. He also made all five of his free throws, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out six assists, made two steals and had two blocks. For the season, Pass is producing video game numbers. He is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 80.0 percent from the field, 57.1 percent on threes and 90.6 percent at the line. He also is contributing 14.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Ross and Santa Fe improved to 10-4 on the season with a win at Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee High.