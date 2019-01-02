. @Jeff_Legwold 's final NFL rookie rankings are here. pic.twitter.com/KEnoegB73e

#ACCWBB in the first RPI of the New Year! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0PKSLhP24z

NC State's Jakobi Meyers is headed to the NFL Draft early off a solid 2018 campaign. https://t.co/a5u9MpNuy9 pic.twitter.com/GbZjV7bw7l

ACC Panic Room: The 2018 football season wraps in familiar fashion with Clemson on a different level than everyone else in the conference. https://t.co/lfuJPpxOUI pic.twitter.com/SOaZKwWxUi

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook