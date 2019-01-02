Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 09:41:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 2

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Savion Jackson enjoying last prep all-star game

• The Wolfpacker — Jakobi Meyers enters NFL Draft

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State finishes with nine wins, but the season could have been so much better

• Raleigh News & Observer — With Jakobi Meyers’ exit for the NFL, there is an overhaul coming for NC State’s offense

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State receiver Meyers declares for NFL draft after bowl game

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack left unsatisfied with 9-4 finish

• Technician — Meyers declares for NFL draft

• GoPack.com — 2019 Women's Tennis Guide

Tweets of the day

——

