Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers announced Tuesday that he was entering the NFL Draft a year early.

Meyers had three catches for 19 yards in the Wolfpack's 52-13 loss to Texas A&M on Monday in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

"I came to NC State a kid chasing two dreams," said Meyers, who earned his degree in sports management with a minor in business administration last month. "I'm leaving a man with one dream fulfilled and hopefully another on the way. I would like to thank [NCSU head] Coach [Dave] Doeren, [co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers] Coach [George] McDonald, my teammates and all the staff here at NC State for helping me get to this position."

Meyers finished with 92 catches for 1,047 yards and four touchdown, setting an NC State single-season record for receptions in a season. He is currently seventh in the country in receptions and 28th in yards, despite missing a game with an injury. He torched James Madison for 14 catches for 161 yards in the season opener, and added 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale against East Carolina.

"It has been a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person," Doeren said. "We wish him the best and know that he will always be a part of the Wolfpack family."

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Meyers arrived at NC State as a Rivals.com two-star quarterback prospect, who originally had verbally committed to Kent State. The Lithonia, Ga., native was added after NC State had lost quarterback commit Austin King to Indiana.

Meyers was switched to wide receiver his redshirt freshman year and had 13 receptions for 158 yards. He blossomed in 2017, catching 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

Meyers joined junior receiver Kelvin Harmon in entering the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility. Harmon elected to not play in the Gator Bowl.

NC State redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas will be in contention to replace Meyers next year. Thomas had 34 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Wolfpack will return four starters from their offense next year.

