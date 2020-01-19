The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State’s defense makes vast improvement
• The Wolfpacker — Clemson at NC State postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 60, Clemson 54
• The Wolfpacker — Another defensive coach leaving NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Associated Press — Balanced scoring leads NC State past Clemson, 60-54
• Raleigh News & Observer — With quick turnoaround, Wolfpack might have to travel to UVA shorthanded
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State takes back the Triangle, stops Clemson’s run of wins over Tobacco Road foes
• Burlington Times-News — NC State subdues Clemson after potential rout stalls
• Technician — Wofpack swimming and diving dominates senior day
• Technician — Men’s basketball avenges earlier loss, takes down Clemson
• Technician — Wolfpack blows the Hurricanes away with a dominant performance
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Clemson
• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling ends nonconference play undefeated
• Technician — No. 8 women’s tennis trounces No. 9 South Carolina, sweeps Charlotte
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack welcomes Demon Deacons to Raleigh Sunday
• GoPack.com — Pack captures first top-10 win in program history during doubleheader Sautrday
• GoPack.com — Pack holds off Tigers, 60-54
• GoPack.com — No. 5 @Packwrestle wins first nine bouts in 37-2 win at Hofstra
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State set to host doubleheader Monday
Brad Brownell on Braxton Beverly after he hit the dagger corner three with a minute left ... "That guy is a nightmare for me."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2020
(Referencing Beverly's buzzer-beater against Clemson in Raleigh last year.
In football news ... nickels coach Aaron Henry is expected to take a job on Vanderbilt's staff.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 18, 2020
First career double-double. 💦 pic.twitter.com/rcDrQsYjIC— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 18, 2020
Pat Andree leaving PNC on crutches and in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/40lwmQbDfB— Brett Friedlander (@BFriedACC) January 18, 2020
Final: Farmville Central 81, Kinston 71 pic.twitter.com/NiFiYkYAjK— Bryan Hanks (@BCHanks) January 19, 2020
Final: @MoravianPrep 65, Raleigh Word of God 61 pic.twitter.com/zJqOHWAzip— Bryan Hanks (@BCHanks) January 19, 2020
It was an honor to have @jacsw3 represent #SetTheExpectation at the East-West @ShrineBowl. Thank you for your commitment, James!— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) January 19, 2020
& thank you to @shrinershosp for all they do to improve the lives of children & their families. Amazing event for an amazing cause! pic.twitter.com/laPkRKpfnX
🚨 TOP-10 WIN ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WHOpWR5Luc— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 18, 2020
No. 8 @PackWTennis took down No. 9 South Carolina for the program's first-ever victory over a top-10 opponent.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 19, 2020
📰 https://t.co/HIlbTYGV3W#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/sQjRFPl8vd
🚨 🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 🚨— The ACC (@theACC) January 17, 2020
We get it.
You want to know when the 2020 football schedule is coming out.
We’ve got an answer.
Wednesday, January 22. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/7430QSzPx1
