The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 19.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State’s defense makes vast improvement

• The Wolfpacker — Clemson at NC State postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 60, Clemson 54

• The Wolfpacker — Another defensive coach leaving NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• Associated Press — Balanced scoring leads NC State past Clemson, 60-54

• Raleigh News & Observer — With quick turnoaround, Wolfpack might have to travel to UVA shorthanded

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State takes back the Triangle, stops Clemson’s run of wins over Tobacco Road foes

• Burlington Times-News — NC State subdues Clemson after potential rout stalls

• Technician — Wofpack swimming and diving dominates senior day

• Technician — Men’s basketball avenges earlier loss, takes down Clemson

• Technician — Wolfpack blows the Hurricanes away with a dominant performance

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Clemson

• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling ends nonconference play undefeated

• Technician — No. 8 women’s tennis trounces No. 9 South Carolina, sweeps Charlotte

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack welcomes Demon Deacons to Raleigh Sunday

• GoPack.com — Pack captures first top-10 win in program history during doubleheader Sautrday

• GoPack.com — Pack holds off Tigers, 60-54

• GoPack.com — No. 5 @Packwrestle wins first nine bouts in 37-2 win at Hofstra

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State set to host doubleheader Monday

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}