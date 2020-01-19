Clemson at NC State postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker discuss NC State's crucial 60-54 win over Clemson on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Among the topics:
• The improvement of NC State's defense from the first loss at Clemson on Jan. 4.
• Game balls to two NC State players.
• The quick turnaround and health of the Wolfpack squad, who plays at Virginia on Monday.
• And much more!
