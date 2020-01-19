News More News
Clemson at NC State postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com staff

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker discuss NC State's crucial 60-54 win over Clemson on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Among the topics:

• The improvement of NC State's defense from the first loss at Clemson on Jan. 4.

• Game balls to two NC State players.

• The quick turnaround and health of the Wolfpack squad, who plays at Virginia on Monday.

• And much more!


