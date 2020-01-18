NC State football will have a complete overhaul of its coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball. Sources confirmed Saturday afternoon that nickels coach Aaron Henry has accepted a job at Vanderbilt. Henry has been at NC State for three seasons, originally hired to coach safeties before moving to nickels for the past two years. Prior to that Henry was a defensive assistant at Rutgers. Henry was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Wisconsin while Pack head coach Dave Doeren was the Badgers' defensive coordinator.

Aaron Henry has coached nickels at NC State for three seasons. (Ken Martin)