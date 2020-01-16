The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 16
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State welcomes back C.J. Bryce
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking hoops and New Year’s resolutions
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 80, Miami 63
• The Wolfpacker — Senior cornerback Nick McCloud departs NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report
• Associated Press — NC State rolls past Miami, 80-63
• Raleigh News & Observer — With CJ Bryce and defensive tenacity, NC State bounces back in ACC win over Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack’s Funderburk gets his game into gear in win against Hurricanes
• Raleigh News & Observer — Nick McCloud’s decision to transfer a loss for NC State football
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State vs. Miami
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack fins shooting touch, downs Miami
• Technician — Wrestling looks to stay hot in weekend bouts
• Technician — Coleman Stewart looks to finish decorated career with a bang
• Technician — Wolfpack blows the Hurricanes away with a dominant performance
• Technician — Men’s tennis takes down ranked Michigan on the road
• Technician — From Lithuania to Raleigh, Babelis brings his A game every day
• GoPack.com — Balanced effort leads Pack to win over Miami
• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State hosts No. 13 Florida State for top-15 tilt at 6 p.m.
• GoPack.com — No. 5 @PackWrestle hits road for two duals this weekend
• GoPack.com — No. 23 men’s tennis defeats No. 17 Michigan in first ranked matchup of 2020
• GoPack.com — No. 8 women’s tennis matches up against No. 9 South Carolina, Charlotte on Saturday
ACC Panic Room: Can a fully operational NC State finally get it going? @lebrownlow and I discuss… https://t.co/F75UJfk69e pic.twitter.com/hf8Rodfof4— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 16, 2020
Funderburk (19) and Daniels (15) combined for 34 of the Wolfpack's 80 points to get the win 🐺🏀#ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/Q1HiYUWWVY— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 16, 2020
Welcome back, @Trippyyy_Manee— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 16, 2020
CJ buries his first field goal attempt of the game.
Timeout Miami.
Pack up 52-40 | 11:59 to go pic.twitter.com/WWceapLfM4
Pack have done a great job making Kameron McGusty nonexistent. He's only been held to single digits twice this season and this will be a third barring a late scoring barrage. McGusty averages 15.4 ppg but he's currently 0-6 FG with 5 TOs— C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) January 16, 2020
January 15, 2020
Senior cornerback Nick McCloud departs NC State footballhttps://t.co/YR2nlfvxJK— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 15, 2020
V I C T O R Y#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/ZleotpfDOd— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) January 16, 2020
GAME DAY. Top-15 matchup. Let's get LOUD tonight!— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 16, 2020
⏰ 6 PM
🆚 #13 Florida State
🏠 Reynolds Coliseum
📰 https://t.co/N3mAPsiKDB
🎟 https://t.co/WRPKSmlMtT
📺 @accnetwork
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/31xsLm9pqx#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/zi6ZjhkkZ7
Headed to Athens🐶 and Raleigh🐺 this weekend‼️👀👀— MILES CAMPBELL (@Miles3campbell) January 16, 2020
