News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 08:38:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 16.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State welcomes back C.J. Bryce

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking hoops and New Year’s resolutions

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 80, Miami 63

• The Wolfpacker — Senior cornerback Nick McCloud departs NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report

• Associated Press — NC State rolls past Miami, 80-63

• Raleigh News & Observer — With CJ Bryce and defensive tenacity, NC State bounces back in ACC win over Miami

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack’s Funderburk gets his game into gear in win against Hurricanes

• Raleigh News & Observer — Nick McCloud’s decision to transfer a loss for NC State football

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State vs. Miami

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack fins shooting touch, downs Miami

• Technician — Wrestling looks to stay hot in weekend bouts

• Technician — Coleman Stewart looks to finish decorated career with a bang

• Technician — Wolfpack blows the Hurricanes away with a dominant performance

• Technician — Men’s tennis takes down ranked Michigan on the road

• Technician — From Lithuania to Raleigh, Babelis brings his A game every day

• GoPack.com — Balanced effort leads Pack to win over Miami

• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State hosts No. 13 Florida State for top-15 tilt at 6 p.m.

• GoPack.com — No. 5 @PackWrestle hits road for two duals this weekend

• GoPack.com — No. 23 men’s tennis defeats No. 17 Michigan in first ranked matchup of 2020

• GoPack.com — No. 8 women’s tennis matches up against No. 9 South Carolina, Charlotte on Saturday


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}