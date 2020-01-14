The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined at Amedeo's in Raleigh by contributor and recent NC State grad Justin Williams, who was making his first appearance on the podcast.

Justin covered NC State women's basketball game at Chapel Hill which resulted in the Pack's first loss of the season. He offered his thoughts on what happened in that game, and more.

Other topics included:

• How important is it to win the upcoming two-game home stand with Miami on Wednesday and Clemson Saturday?

• How much is NC State missing fifth-year senior guard C.J. Bryce?

• What were the takeaways from the loss at Virginia Tech?

• Plus New Year's resolutions for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and the Wolfpack fanbase.

And more!

