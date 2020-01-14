Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking hoops and New Year's resolutions
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal are joined at Amedeo's in Raleigh by contributor and recent NC State grad Justin Williams, who was making his first appearance on the podcast.
Justin covered NC State women's basketball game at Chapel Hill which resulted in the Pack's first loss of the season. He offered his thoughts on what happened in that game, and more.
Other topics included:
• How important is it to win the upcoming two-game home stand with Miami on Wednesday and Clemson Saturday?
• How much is NC State missing fifth-year senior guard C.J. Bryce?
• What were the takeaways from the loss at Virginia Tech?
• Plus New Year's resolutions for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and the Wolfpack fanbase.
And more!
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
