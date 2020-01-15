D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and North Carolina State shot 64% after halftime to beat Miami 80-63 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack had four players in double figures and also got a boost with the return of senior C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer who had missed the past four games while being in the concussion protocol. N.C. State (12-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead for good with a 10-0 run to close the first half, then stretched that lead past double figures before turning this one into a rout late.

Devon Daniels added 15 points, including a 3-pointer off a feed from Bryce at the 3:24 mark that pushed the lead to 75-55. NC State made 18 of 28 shots in the second half, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc.

Chris Lykes scored 20 points to lead Miami (10-6, 2-4), which made just 8 of 27 shots (29.6%) in the opening half. That included going the last 5-plus minutes before the break without a basket, allowing the Wolfpack to take control and play from in front the rest of the way.