The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 15.

• The Wolfpacker — No. 7 story of the decade: The rise of women’s hoops

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts: C.J. Bryce to be game-time decision Wednesday

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking hoops and New Year’s resolutions

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Miami

• The Wolfpacker — NC State finding life difficult without star wing C.J. Bryce

• Raleigh News & Observer — CJ Bryce has missed four games with a concussion. Here’s how NC State’s protocol works.

• WRAL.com — NCSU’s Funderburk motivated by lesson learned off the court

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball returns home in top-15 matchup against Florida State

• Technician — Russell Wilson’s incredible season in review

• Technician — NC State swimming and diving hosts Duke on Senior Day

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Miami Wednesday at PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle ascends to No. 5 in NWCA coaches poll

• GoPack.com — Bryant andWaggoner earn nominations for McDonald’s All-American Games

