The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — No. 7 story of the decade: The rise of women’s hoops
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts: C.J. Bryce to be game-time decision Wednesday
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking hoops and New Year’s resolutions
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Miami
• The Wolfpacker — NC State finding life difficult without star wing C.J. Bryce
• Raleigh News & Observer — CJ Bryce has missed four games with a concussion. Here’s how NC State’s protocol works.
• WRAL.com — NCSU’s Funderburk motivated by lesson learned off the court
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball returns home in top-15 matchup against Florida State
• Technician — Russell Wilson’s incredible season in review
• Technician — NC State swimming and diving hosts Duke on Senior Day
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Miami Wednesday at PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle ascends to No. 5 in NWCA coaches poll
• GoPack.com — Bryant andWaggoner earn nominations for McDonald’s All-American Games
Tweets of the day
I’ll be at NC State this weekend ‼️📍 #1Pack1Goal— Gunnar Greenwald❄️ (@gunnar_g23) January 15, 2020
NC State fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce is a “game-time decision” for Miami game Wednesday.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 14, 2020
Woke up, checked those national rankings, really enjoyed that cup of coffee this AM!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 14, 2020
With our 8-0 start, @PackWrestle has moved up to #2 in the NATION in the dual rankings on @InterMat.#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/9jMhFZEqPy
Joe Thuney checks in at No. 16 on this list #PackPros: https://t.co/gKUSmVGAn0— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 14, 2020
Check out our latest #PackTop5!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 14, 2020
5 - @PackWomensBball
4 - @PackMensBball
3 - @PackWrestle
2 - @PackFootball
1 - Men's Basketball#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/pXSKoqD5Rh
A BIG thank you to our head coaches @CoachPDuke @WolfpackWes @WakeCoachJen @CoachBanghart and our emcee @LaChinaRobinson for taking time out of your busy schedules to talk #ACCWBB 👏 pic.twitter.com/fDPXAiuqfA— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 14, 2020
Back at home for a RANKED MATCHUP on Thursday night. Need you there, #WPN.— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 14, 2020
🎟 https://t.co/HFfQdQcxLj#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/lMllQZpEZS
ONE MONTH from opening day.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 14, 2020
Need some highlights to hold you over? Here's the 2019 reel which featured 42 wins and our ninth NCAA Regional appearance in the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/KPOeywnT6U
Maclean Hoekwater - 24pts 9reb— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) January 15, 2020
2ast
Ebenezer Dowuona - 14pts 7reb 4blks @coachrome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore @TMarkwith14 @ost247 https://t.co/yOV3Anhc8w
KJFF Catches Up with Seckman Alum and N.C. State Wrestler Kai Orine. https://t.co/zJl0W1FBEJ. @JaguarAthletics @Jag_Wrestling @PackWrestle @PackWrestleFan pic.twitter.com/u8uWnUUawa— KJFF Sports (@KJFFSPORTS) January 14, 2020
