Miami travels to play NC State (11-5 overall, 2-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at PNC Arena on RSN.

In the Hurricanes case, the top wins came against a 12-5 Illinois squad and a 9-6 Temple team that is 1-3 in the AAC. Simply put, Miami will need to hunt down some key wins in the ACC due to its 10-5 overall record and 2-3 mark in the league.

Miami is one of several ACC teams on the bubble due in part to lack of quality non-conference wins.

Miami is perimeter heavy with junior point guard Chris Lykes, senior wing Dejan Vasiljevic and redshirt junior small forward Kameron McGusty leading the way. One of those three has led the Hurricanes in scoring every game.

Miami is fresh off of defeating Pittsburgh 66-58 on Sunday, and also has a overtime win at Clemson on Dec. 31. Two of the three ACC losses were against Louisville, and Duke blew out Miami on Jan. 4.

Rankings

In the NET rankings done by the NCAA, Miami is currently No. 82 in the country. KenPom.com has Miami at No. 88, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hurricanes at No. 90.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 26 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Miami is fifth in the ACC in both field-goal percentage (43.8) and three-point field-goal percentage (35.8). The Hurricanes live and die with the three guards when it comes to outside shooting, plus Vasiljevic has made all 28 free throws, and Lykes is at 83.3 percent.

Vasiljevic leads the way on three-point shooting, going 41 of 98 for 41.8 percent. McGusty is right behind at 36.5 percent and Lykes at 35.3 percent.

Rebounding

Miami’s frontcourt issues have resulted in ranking dead last in the ACC at 32.9 rebounds per game and also 15th with 8.2 offensive rebounds a contest. Opponents have out-rebounded the Hurricanes by 6.1.

Junior Sam Waardenburg arrived from New Zealand with good skill level, but was thin. He has improved his toughness on the boards and leads the way with 5.9 rebounds per game. He has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of his last five games (43 total). Redshirt junior center is huge at 7-foot and 255 pounds and adds 5.1 rebounds a game.

Defense

Continuing the theme of ranking last in the ACC, the Hurricanes are 15th with opponents shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Miami is 14th in allowing 72.1 points a contest, but a respectable eighth with opponents shooting 32.4 percent on three-pointers.

Miller might be huge but he is only blocking 0.7 a game and that affects the Hurricanes’ defense. Waardenburg has 19 blocks and Miller 11. Miami does have five players with at least 10 steals, led by Lykes with 19.

Depth

Miami has been thin on the interior thanks to a season-ending knee injury to redshirt sophomore post player Deng Gak, and fifth-year senior power forward Keith Stone, a graduate transfer from Florida, is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Freshman guards Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly, were both ranked in the Rivals.com top 80, with Beverly at No. 42 and Wong at No. 78. Freshman post player Anthony Walker provides backup help.

Beverly is averaging 6.9 points in 17.4 minutes per game and is 9 of 27 from 3-point land. Wong is chipping in 3.1 points per game and is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field.