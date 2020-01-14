The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 14
• The Wolfpacker — 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s tight ends in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — No. 10 story of the decade: Kevin Keatts is hired
• The Wolfpacker — No. 9 story of the decade: Winning the rivalry in football
• The Wolfpacker — No. 8 story of the decade: The renovation of Reynolds
• Technician — Philip Rivers has options in free agency
• Technician — Men’s basketball needs to get back on track against Miami
• Technician — Men’s tennis set for two Big-10 matches on the road
• Technician — Women’s tennis in for busy week at home
• GoPack.com — Ekwonu named freshman All-American
• GoPack.com — Jeff Gravley: It’s good to be back
• GoPack.com — Volleyball adds pair to 2020 roster
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State opens dual season with doubleheader Wednesday
⚾️ PRESEASON @d1baseball RANKINGS ⚾️— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) January 13, 2020
1. Louisville
2. Vanderbilt
3. Miami
4. Florida
5-25: https://t.co/zv3Qfyf8yz#NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/yKtdjKRZyZ
Congrats, Big Ickey!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 13, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/C48Cmz4N8x#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/RSr1nHKvV8
See @MoravianPrep dynamic duo of future NC State Wolfpack Josh Hall @jay5mula & Shakeel Moore @TheShakeelMoore Saturday at Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase at 2:00 PM. Get your 🎥 ready! https://t.co/1Q8T93Cqwhpic.twitter.com/DDdhgCJSPx— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) January 13, 2020
Congratulations to Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons HS Football, for being recognized as the Raleigh Sports Club Student Athlete of the Week, 1/8/20, for outstanding achievement on the field and in the classroom. @andrew14harvey @football_cghsnc @cghsnc@athleticscghsnc pic.twitter.com/7umUuDlmN1— Raleigh Sports Club (@raleigh_sports) January 13, 2020
Congratulations Ebe on being Student Athlete Of The Month!!! Great work on and off the court! #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔵🔴🏀 https://t.co/QsscKmNns4— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) January 13, 2020
Our annual #Pack9 Party is almost here!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 13, 2020
🗓Jan. 27th
⏰5:30-6:30 PM
📍Close-King Indoor Facility
More Info/Registration: https://t.co/jchzWSdd8P pic.twitter.com/EZzmrXcNfU
Congratulations to our December 2019 Heart of the Pack award winners! @drew_grantham - @Pack_Gymnastics— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 13, 2020
Kaila Ealey - @PackWomensBball@Aj_Leitten - @PackWrestle
📰 https://t.co/WuPMwQ8jTf#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/J3EFYHARgN
🚨 Major shakeup in this week's women's AP poll 🚨— espnW (@espnW) January 13, 2020
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. UConn
5. Louisville
6. Oregon
7. UCLA
8. Oregon State
9. N.C. State
10. Mississippi State
Thankful to have a few of our donors join @PackAthletics’ Student Athlete Development team for tonight’s etiquette dinner. Hopefully we all learned a thing or two about etiquette dining. 🐺🍽👌 pic.twitter.com/vcOdZwRaSh— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) January 14, 2020
#WPN, Back the Pack this Wednesday for our CAT Scholar Game and help us celebrate athletes who excel on the field and in the classroom.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 14, 2020
RT for your chance to score tickets to watch @PackMensBball as they take on the Miami Hurricanes this Wednesday at PNC Arena at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/gKEavjzH44
