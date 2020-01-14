News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 07:18:28 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s tight ends in 2019

• The Wolfpacker — No. 10 story of the decade: Kevin Keatts is hired

• The Wolfpacker — No. 9 story of the decade: Winning the rivalry in football

• The Wolfpacker — No. 8 story of the decade: The renovation of Reynolds

• Technician — Philip Rivers has options in free agency

• Technician — Men’s basketball needs to get back on track against Miami

• Technician — Men’s tennis set for two Big-10 matches on the road

• Technician — Women’s tennis in for busy week at home

• GoPack.com — Ekwonu named freshman All-American

• GoPack.com — Jeff Gravley: It’s good to be back

• GoPack.com — Volleyball adds pair to 2020 roster

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State opens dual season with doubleheader Wednesday

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}