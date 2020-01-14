News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 08:10:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker's No. 8 story of the decade: The renovation of Reynolds

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Throughout the week, The Wolfpacker will be enumerating its choices for the top 10 stories of the past decade that was in NC State athletics.

Related link: No. 10 - The hiring of Kevin Keatts

Related link: No. 9 - Winning the rivalry in football

The countdown continues with No. 8:

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

No. 8: The Renovation Of Reynolds

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}