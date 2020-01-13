News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 10:00:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker's 3-2-1: A review of NC State's tight ends in 2019

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

As we look back at the NC State football season, we will be doing a 3-2-1 breakdown of each position group.

We started with the all-important quarterback position and also broke down the running backs and the wide receivers group. The attention now turns to the tight ends, a unit plagued by injuries in 2019.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Redshirt junior Cary Angeline was the only scholarship tight end to have a healthy season.
Redshirt junior Cary Angeline was the only scholarship tight end to have a healthy season. (USA Today images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}