The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball recruits in action
• The Wolfpacker — Five early enrollees to watch for NC State this spring
• The Wolfpacker — Top 10 plays from NC State Wolfpack football in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts reflects on past week, previews Florida State game
• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts is still trying to pinpoint reasons for NC State’s late losses
• Fayetteville Observer — Bailey Hockman saw no path forward as starting QB at NC State
• Technician — Women’s tennis shakes off rust at Duke Winter Classic
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball set for showdown with Florida State
• GoPack.com — NC State wraps up season opener at Duke Winter Classic
Tweets Of The Day
FSU men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton says his team has been able to practice the last 3-4 days without limitations.— Warchant.com (@Warchant) January 11, 2021
The ‘Noles expect to play NC State on Wednesday after missing last three games due to COVID-19 issues.
More at https://t.co/wBSINVAbvs
There's a lot to be determined before Georgia Tech plays next, against N.C. State on Saturday (hopefully).https://t.co/Fd6SqY1TKz— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) January 11, 2021
For the first time in program history, @WSUCougarWBB is ranked in the AP Top 25. The Cougars are 25th in Monday's new poll.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 11, 2021
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. NC State
4. UConn
5. South Carolinahttps://t.co/IvjeezWr70
A @fayobserver exclusive: Bailey Hockman's father explains why his son left NC State. https://t.co/dxvlomz1kE— David Thompson (@daveth89) January 11, 2021
Sometimes the great NFL QBs get a few breaks. Sometimes they don’t. Just look at the career of Philip Rivers. Get the full convo with me and @giglio_OG in the best of podcast. https://t.co/IUz5EzVacQ pic.twitter.com/r7VwhND2Aq— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 12, 2021
2020 @NSMA Awards cont'd.— NSMA Sports Media (@NSMASportsMedia) January 11, 2021
North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year - (TIE) @StanCottenWF
Gary Hahn
North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year - @Ed_Hardin
According to Mick Kulikowski, university spokesperson, NC State has no delays planned for the start of the semester. This comes after the announcement of UNC-Chapel Hill delaying the start of in-person classes by 3 weeks on Jan. 7— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) January 11, 2021
#21 N.C. State vs #23 Ga. Tech (1992) pic.twitter.com/51FtGT9B7V— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) January 11, 2021
Video Of The Day
