This past week, NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December. Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

Wolfpack signee Breon Pass had two huge games for Reidsville (N.C.) High to open the season. (Rivals.com)

In his season debut on Jan. 5 at Shining Light Academy in Greensboro, N.C., Pass made 16 of 19 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 three-pointers, and finished with 44 points in a 99-84 victory for Reidsville. Pass was also 10 of 12 at the free throw line and added 17 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and three steals while turning it over twice. In game No. 2 two days later, an 87-52 win at Graham (N.C.) High, Pass made 13 of 16 field goals, including 3 of 5 three-pointers, for 34 points. He made all five of his free throw attempts and added 12 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks and had two turnovers.

Ross opened his season strong. In his first five games, all wins for Santa Fe, Ross was averaging 25.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 65.6 percent on free throws. Since then, Santa Fe has split its next eight games and is 9-4 overall. Ross had 10 points in a lopsided win over Dixie Hollins High on Saturday, a game that Santa Fe started on a 21-3 run that included three alley-oop dunks from Ross. Ross also had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with six blocks in a 60-53 win at home of Santa Fe Catholic on Jan. 2.