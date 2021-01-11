NC State finished the 2020 season 8-4 overall, including a program-record seven conference wins. Throughout the fall, we ranked the top five plays from each of the Wolfpack's regular-season games. Now we've narrowed down the very best of the year to 10. Here are the Top 10 plays from the Pack's 2020 season:

Junior nose tackle announced he would enter the 2021 NFL Draft following the conclusion of the Wolfpack's season. (ACC media)

10. Vi Jones' punt block recovered by Max Fisher for a special teams touchdown late in the first half of the Duke win

Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones seemed to find his way into several big plays Saturday afternoon, but this may have been the most important. Down 10 with less than a minute to go until halftime, Jones found a way to block Duke's punt which allowed redshirt junior safety Max Fisher to recover the ball and score a touchdown. The play made up for NC State's own punt protection breakdown which allowed Duke to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Instead of trailing two possessions heading to the locker room, the scoop-and-score special teams touchdown pulled the Pack within three and gave it momentum at the break. The punt block was Jones' second in two games after he was able to do the same in the previous contest at Virginia.

9. Aydan White's first-career interception in the fourth quarter of the Liberty win

Freshman corner Aydan White's first-career interception couldn't have come at better time for the Wolfpack. Down five with less than nine minutes remaining, NC State took over deep in Liberty territory after White was able to jump Flames quarterback Malik Willis' pass and complete a diving interception along the Pack's sideline. The Wolfpack regained possession at the Liberty 26-yard line, and sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight was able to run in a touchdown six plays later to give the Pack a one-point lead it would eventually hang on to.

8. Devin Carter's 36-yard catch from Bailey Hockman in the Georgia Tech win

Leading 17-7 midway through the second quarter, NC State faced third-and-five from the Georgia Tech 43-yard line. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman dropped back to pass and thread the needle to find redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter, who made an equally-impressive catch in double coverage for a 36-yard completion to put the Pack inside the Yellow Jackets 10-yard line. The completion tied for the second-longest offensive play of the night and Hockman finished with a second-consecutive 300-yard performance. The win marked Hockman's first start of his career without throwing at least one interception.

7. Bailey Hockman's first-career receiving touchdown on a trick-play pass from Thayer Thomas in the Miami loss

Under normal circumstances, this would have been the top play from the game. Credit to offensive coordinator Tim Beck for pulling out the trick play call on the Wolfpack's first drive to give the Pack an early 7-0 lead and give Hockman confidence that carried over through the rest of the game. Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas was able to get his first touchdown pass of the 2020 season and the third of his college career. Hockman was also able to show off his athleticism on the 31-yard touchdown run.

6. Christopher Dunn's record-breaking 39-yard field goal to ice the game in the Georgia Tech win

NC State had a seven-point lead with 3:31 remaining with junior placekicker Christopher Dunn nailed a 39-yard attempt to make it a 23-13 contest, effectively icing the game. The kick was Dunn's 56th career make, which passed Niklas Sade's former program record of 55 career field goals. Dunn is now the all-time record holder at NC State with another two years of eligibility remaining after the season.

5. Bam Knight's 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Miami loss

There is no debate on what the most electric play of the Miami game was. Knight was the third-string kickoff return man entering the contest, but he eventually won the job the rest of the way after this play. Knight admitted after the game he probably should have downed the ball considering it was a kick to the end zone, but it was a good thing he didn't. He became the fourth player in NC State history to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, joining Nyheim Hines, Tobias Palmer and T.J. Graham.

4. Thayer Thomas' fourth-quarter touchdown catch off of his helmet in the Duke win

It may not have been the most important play of the game, but it was definitely the most impressive. Just moments after starting redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary came out of the game with a broken fibula, Hockman took his place and was put in charge of maintaining the Pack's one-point lead late in the game. His pass to the endzone was underthrown and was tipped by a Duke defender, but redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas' stellar eye-hand coordination allowed him to control his body and squeeze the ball between one hand and his helmet. It was potentially lucky that the ball wasn't intercepted, but credit Thomas for finding a way to make the catch which put the Pack up 28-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a lead it was able to maintain to advance to 4-1 on the season.

3. Vi Jones' game-winning field goal block in the Liberty win

Considering NC State had no timeouts remaining, Liberty had an opportunity to knock in what likely would have been a game-winning 39-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Instead, Jones was able to sprinkle more of his special teams magic on the Pack's season and found a way to block Liberty's field goal attempt. The block marked Jones' third of the season on special teams, his first two being punt blocks against Virginia and Duke. The play helped the Wolfpack seal its second win of the season against a ranked opponent.

2. Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie on the 13-yard game-winning touchdown in the Pittsburgh win

Following Leary and Thomas' fourth-down conversion and a defensive pass interference on the next play, the Wolfpack had a first-and-10 from the Pitt 13-yard line with 29 seconds on the clock. There may have been time for three or four plays but only one was necessary. Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie battled the Pittsburgh defender on his way to the left edge on the endzone where Leary's perfect pass just above the pylon was waiting for the senior receiver. This play didn't happen in isolation. Leary released the ball as Emezie crossed the 5-yard line, indicating that the QB-WR duo had practiced this numerous times in the offseason to build the trust to make this play possible.

1. Alim McNeill's "thick six" 18-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Virginia win