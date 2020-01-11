The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: NC State football defense
• The Wolfpacker — Reporter says fresh start at NC State will do Brian Mitchell good
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball suffers first loss in a tale of two halves
• Raleigh News & Observer — City of Oaks Classic hoops showcase is Saturday. Here’s who to watch and how to go.
• Charlotte Observer — Cannon School’s future is awful bright, but Cougars want to focus on here and now
• Durham News-Herald — Uh oh. NC State and Virginia Tech meet again
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: ACC enjoying a down year as national conversation borders on ridiculous
• GoPack.com — NC State Travels to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies
• GoPack.com — Non-Conference Ranked Battle as #6 @PackWrestle Hosts #12 Princeton
• GoPack.com — Reami Becomes Program's Winningest Singles Player on First Day of Orlando Invitational
• GoPack.com — 2020 Gymnastics Season Preview
• GoPack.com — NC State Set for Another Road Test at Notre Dame
Tweets of the day
He made the trip to VT. That’s definitely a positive https://t.co/hlugCbU31V— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 10, 2020
Fellowship with the WolfPack DL #HardToughTogether 1Pack 1Goal pic.twitter.com/0GTW79dOvv— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) January 11, 2020
Nice welcome to Raleigh for @Coachtimbeck - on the siren at tonight’s @Canes game #LetsGoCanes | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/UmwowDqhnq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 11, 2020
In this past week here at North Carolina State University, I realized how much of a blessing it is to be in this position. I’m here living out my childhood dream! I want to thank everyone that has supported me throughout my journey, especially my family, I love you guys! pic.twitter.com/TaKCeugQI8— Ben Finley (@bfin_5) January 10, 2020
From scoring in droves in high school to role player as an undersized freshman guard for the #Hokies, Jalen Cone is just starting to make his presence felt https://t.co/PPbnHCj4g7— Norm Wood (@normwood) January 11, 2020
Ayeee ... Don’t do it to ‘em Bobby 🤬☠️ @Dhoops0 @JamieShaw5 @SGHS_Basketball @Coach_Rick57 @POBScout @rod_bridgers @DIVERSEtraining @JeffreyBendel_ pic.twitter.com/J6ZkL2F1iA— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) January 11, 2020
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook