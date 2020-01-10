It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The potential recruiting impact of the new football assistant coaches.

• When will NC State have its "big" Junior Day in football recruiting?

• How did the commitment of offensive lineman Anthony Carter of Matthews (N.C.) Butler High come about?

• A new name is emerging in NC State men's basketball recruiting.

And more!