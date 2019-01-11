The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 11.
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State receiver signee Chris Toudle
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Carter Whit excited by NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — Recruiting updates on four-stars in football and basketball
• The Wolfpacker — Seven of NC State’s recruits named first-team all-state by USA Today
• The Wolfpacker — Revisiting The Wolfpacker preseason roundtable football predictions
• The Wolfpacker — Youthful Pittsburgh improved from last year
• GoPack.com — NC State remains perfect with win over Pittsburgh
• Associated Press — No. 8 NC State beats Pittsburgh 63-34 to improve to 16-0
• WTOV — Four-time OVAC wrestling champ has been shining at NC State
• GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State gymnastics takes on No. 15 Ohio State in home opener
You know that's right. 😎#GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ZqoFzxEG1u— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 11, 2019
And who is still standing undefeated in WBB? @PackWomensBball, which beat Pitt 63-34 tonight. NC State's matchups with fellow ranked teams Florida State, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville are all in February.— Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) January 11, 2019
Feels like we’re sliding that direction, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see NC State at PNC as a solo tenant or a new arena on Centennial Campus. Or both teams still at PNC.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 10, 2019
Three-star class of 2020 linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) High:
N.C. State this Saturday #Wolfpack— Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) January 10, 2019
Class of 2021 running back Evan Pryor from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University‼️ #WPN @CarolinaXposure @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @NCElitePrep @coachfaulk @SC_DBGROUP @HoughFB @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/JL5Zv9D3bx— EP (@evanpryor3) January 11, 2019
The @theACC leads all DI conferences in the Top 10 with 4 institutions: @DemonDeacons (6th)@DukeATHLETICS (7th)@FightingIrish (9th)@PackAthletics (10th) pic.twitter.com/h8KjGBbmrT— Learfield Directors' Cup (@LDirectorsCup) January 10, 2019
#Salukis excited to welcome new LBs coach Spencer Brown to the family! He worked on Dave Doeren's staff at North Carolina State. Wolfpack have made three-straight bowl game appearances and had No. 3 run defense in ACC in 2018. https://t.co/cocJJS2evf pic.twitter.com/aCrMujjrF0— Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) January 10, 2019
Another W and another day of @PackWomensBball making history! Longest winning streak in program history with tonight’s win over Pittsburgh, and this squad is 16-0. #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/oHcOO3G6kv— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 11, 2019
