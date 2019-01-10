In the preseason, The Wolfpacker staff went on the record with some of its predictions and asked its premium subscribers for their thoughts with a series of polls on the premium Wolves’ Den message board.

Now that the year is over, it is a good time to look back and see how everyone performed.

What will be NC State’s record this fall?

The first caveat is that everyone was basing a prediction upon hosting a highly touted West Virginia team at home, but that game was obviously replaced with reeling East Carolina instead. To be fair, many may have upped their prediction by a win if they knew that would have been the case.

Matt Carter said that his official prediction was 8-4 even though his instinct was 9-3. He should have gone with his gut. Deeper analysis shows how much things can change between preseason conventional wisdom and actual results. He predicted a loss at Louisville — although he also noted, “I am not a big believer in Louisville this fall” — and chalked up Virginia as a safe win when the Cavs turned out to be a solid squad. He also wrongly predicted a win at Syracuse.

Jacey Zembal nailed it with his prediction of a 9-3 season. He noted that “last year’s NC State team maybe had more talent, but it also had a tougher schedule.” One prediction where he was slightly off: brushing off the notion that the game at Syracuse following the contest at Clemson would be a challenge.

By a vote of 40.5 percent to 29.4 percent, fans predicted 8-4 over 9-3. All but 4.0 percent of the vote went to records ranging from 7-5 to 10-2.

Who leads NC State in catches and receiving yards?

Neither Zembal or Carter went as far as predicting redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers to set a single-season school record with 92 receptions, but both nailed Meyers pacing the squad in catches and junior Kelvin Harmon leading the team in receiving yards. Meyers finished with 92 catches for 1,047 yards and four scores, while Harmon added 81 receptions for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns.

The fans were in agreement. In the polls, 74.4 percent predicted Meyers would pace the team in catches and 65.3 percent picked Harmon to lead the team in receiving yards.