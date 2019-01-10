Back on Oct. 12, The Wolfpacker went to Wilmington watch Hoggard play at city-rival Ashley High. Standing on the sideline that night was NC State receivers coach George McDonald, who was promoted in December to co-offensive coordinator. Both of us were watching NC State signee and early enrollee Chris Toudle, a three-star receiver for Hoggard.

The game was no contest, with Hoggard rolling to a 42-7 win. Toudle did not catch a pass in this game, but he did get some action as a wildcard quarterback, rushing three times for seven yards and a pair of scores. Toudle also had two kickoff returns for a total of 32 yards.

Toudle, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 47 prospect in the state of North Carolina. He committed to NC State in March over offers from Maryland, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

Here are five observations from the game, plus Toudle's highlights.