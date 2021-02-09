 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 07:20:20 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 9.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keattss
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack are scheduled to host Syracuse on Tuesday evening. (Ethan Hyman/News& Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 updated hot board

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: Pack ranked top five for 10thweek in a row

• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson named 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts previews second meeting with Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Five needs for NC State football recruiting in the 2022 class

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State figured out how to win without Devon Daniels. Here’s the formula to test again.

• Raleigh News & Observer — New documentary shows two NC players’ journeys to achieve their NBA dreams

• Technician — Wolfpack set for multiple ranked tests throughout 2021 season

• Technician — NC State volleyball looks for continued improvement in spring after strong fall finish

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer match versus UNCW moved to Feb. 10

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Syracuse on Tuesday

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

