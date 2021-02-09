The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 updated hot board
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: Pack ranked top five for 10thweek in a row
• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson named 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts previews second meeting with Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Five needs for NC State football recruiting in the 2022 class
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State figured out how to win without Devon Daniels. Here’s the formula to test again.
• Raleigh News & Observer — New documentary shows two NC players’ journeys to achieve their NBA dreams
• Technician — Wolfpack set for multiple ranked tests throughout 2021 season
• Technician — NC State volleyball looks for continued improvement in spring after strong fall finish
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer match versus UNCW moved to Feb. 10
Tweets Of The Day
TUESDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 9, 2021
ND at Duke, 4:30 pm ET (ACCN)
Alabama at South Carolina, 6:30 (SECN)
‘Cuse at NC St, 6:30 (ACCN)
Penn St at Mich St, 7 (ESPN2)
Arkansas at UK, 7 (ESPN)
West Va. at Texas Tech, 9 (ESPN)
Creighton at G'Town, 9 (CBSSN)
St. John’s at Butler, 9 (FS1)
In NC State games this year, there is an average of 68.9 possessions per game.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) February 9, 2021
When the tempo is faster than the Pack are 6-2 (3-1)
When the tempo is slower the Pack are 2-5 (1-5)
NC State plays Syracuse, Duke, and Pitt over their next three, all teams that like push the pace.
Syracuse is 9-1 at home and 1-5 on the road this season.— Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) February 8, 2021
Next up for the Orange: Road game at NC State on Tuesday. https://t.co/a5amQIKcTA
ACC Basketball Odds— SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) February 8, 2021
Today
UNC -9.5 vs Miami O/U 141
Tomorrow
Duke -6.5 vs Notre Dame O/U 149
NC State (pick'em) vs Syracuse O/U 147.5
Working for tomorrow ⏳ #WPN pic.twitter.com/1aEFSEwAZF— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 8, 2021
For next season. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lvI4dO5zcu— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 9, 2021
Future NC State Wolfpack duo bringing a ton of firepower#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) February 8, 2021
- Breon Pass is averaging 34.8ppg at @ReidsvilleBB, while Terquavion Smith is posting 31.2ppg at @FCHSsportsJags. The duo should have Wolfpack fans excited for the future.
Read: https://t.co/BntCPNlwVM pic.twitter.com/nbWQEfqeup
.@UofLWBB and @PackWomensBball remain in the Top 5!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 8, 2021
Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech also receiving votes 👀 pic.twitter.com/dGNIFOklC8
Thank you, @Dennis1SmithJr. pic.twitter.com/gwItGscA8t— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 8, 2021
Things you really love to see!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) February 8, 2021
Wolfpack women are top-1⃣5⃣ in the nation and the top team in the ACC‼️#GoPack pic.twitter.com/8GwqKsmNBE
Video Of The Day
——
