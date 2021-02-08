Former NC State and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Saturday at NFL Honors, the league's season-end award show.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is considered the NFL's most prestigious accolade and is presented to a player in recognition of his "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

"Dad, I know one of your favorite athletes of all-time was Walter Payton," Wilson said in his acceptance speech with a message to his father, who passed away in 2010. "The player he was, but more importantly the man he was, the leader, the giver, the person. Man, dad, I wish you were here for this award. This moment. Dad, I can remember you telling me in the car one day, 'Son, love changes things.' Well, dad, you were right. I wish you were here to tell the world that in the toughest of times. 2020 was one of the most difficult times in history.

"To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone.' Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love changes things. Thank you."